Romanian recruitment platform OLX presented the ninth edition of its Job Index report, offering a comprehensive overview of the Romanian labor market. Among the trends highlighted in the report is the stabilization of the labor market after a challenging 2024.

The report, launched at the ReSource by OLX Jobs event dedicated to employers, HR specialists, and business leaders, also shows that with over 560,000 job postings, the demand for labor has remained similar to the previous year, suggesting a slight market maturation. Blue-collar candidates continue to be highly sought after, accounting for 81% of all job postings on OLX, a significant increase from 77% in 2023.

The report highlights an increase in the national average net salary, which has exceeded EUR 1,000 per month (RON 5,200) for the first time. This 12% rise from 2023 is driven by the minimum wage increase, inflationary adjustments, and labor shortages in specific industries.

The highest-paying sectors include IT (RON 11,500 average net salary), air transport (RON 9,911), and oil and gas extraction (RON 9,715).

Conversely, the lowest-paying sectors remain clothing manufacturing (RON 3,078), hotel and restaurants (RON 3,206), footwear manufacturing (RON 3,558), and furniture manufacturing (RON 3,652). Despite significant salary increases in lower-paying sectors, such as Security Services (RON 3,250, +14%) and Cashiers – Retail Workers (RON 3,460, +12%), these wages remain below the national average.

The OLX Job Index also cites a Deloitte survey which reveals that 29% of young Gen Z workers are orienting themselves to blue-collar jobs due to competitive wages and job stability. They therefore go to sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and construction.

“For Generation Z, work schedules and career advancement opportunities are more important than long-term job stability. When companies create job postings, they must consider what young people want and how to attract them. Over 21% of respondents say that a lack of work-life balance is their biggest workplace challenge, followed by having to learn new processes quickly and difficult work schedules,” noted Andreea Oancea, Manager at OLX Romania.

The labor shortage in Romania has been partially addressed through recruitment from outside the European Union. The number of foreign workers increased by 44% in 2024, surpassing 100,000 employees, mainly from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey, India, and Bangladesh. These workers are primarily integrated into the construction, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.

According to the report, most job postings in 2024 were in Production – Warehouse – Logistics: 179,378 postings (+14% vs. 2023), Drivers – Auto Services – Courier Services: 93,994 postings, and Hotel – Restaurant Staff: 64,958 postings (-17% vs. 2023).

The report highlights that 2024 was a year of stabilization and adaptation for the labor market. A notable trend is the polarization of the job market between economically developed regions like Bucharest, Cluj, and Iași and less active regions such as Harghita, Covasna, and Caraș-Severin.

(Photo source: megaflopp | Dreamstime.com)