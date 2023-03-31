German chancellor Olaf Scholz comes to Romania on Monday

Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Romania on Monday, April 3, the German Embassy in Bucharest said in a press release quoted by Digi24. It will be his first visit to Bucharest since assuming the position of head of the federal government.

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis will welcome the German official in Bucharest. The two will discuss bilateral issues, as well as European policy, security and energy topics.

Next on the agenda is a meeting with Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca.

Later the same day, chancellor Scholz and president Iohannis will meet Moldovan president Maia Sandu for talks, including further support of the Republic of Moldova.

Olaf Scholz is also scheduled to hold another meeting with the president of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, as well as with representatives of the German minority in Romania.

"Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit underlines the significant importance of our bilateral relations with Romania, which are closer and more reliable than ever. With this visit, together with our Romanian partners, we are sending an important signal of European unity, especially in these difficult times of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," said the German ambassador to Romania, Peer Gebauer.

