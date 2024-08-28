Germany’s Oil Dynamics opens new service center in Bucharest

Germany's Oil Dynamics GmbH inaugurated a new state-of-the-art service center in Bucharest. The new ESPRO facility features a warehouse with selected inventory, an inspection and testing area, a delivery preparation section, an equipment repair and overhaul shop, and a DIFA zone.

"The new subsidiary has been established to expand our business activities in Eastern Europe and is ready to also serve as an international hub if required," said Danut Tudora, Chief Operating Officer of Oil Dynamics GmbH.

The Oil Dynamics COO sees many opportunities in a broad market to be developed not only in the O&G industry but also in the form of a growing number of geothermal projects, especially in Hungary, Croatia, Romania, and Poland.

"This strategic move strengthens our service and presence for customers, especially in Eastern Europe, and also provides valuable opportunities for the local community," Tudora also stated.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)