Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 08:15
Business

RO Govt. to amend Offshore Law in line with investors’ expectations, after elections

09 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian government officials have promised the investors involved in offshore gas projects in the Black Sea that the offshore legislation would improve after the parliamentary elections.

"We have held discussions with producers and investors in the Black Sea, to whom we promised that we would improve the offshore legislation immediately after we have another structure in Parliament. Thus, the investors will be able to recover their investments by working in a stable, predictable, and, most importantly, non-retroactive legislation," said Niculae Havrilet, a state secretary in the Ministry of Economy and Energy, Hotnews.ro reported.

He argued Romania must speed up using its gas resources before the European Union bans the use of gas, as it has done with the coal.

There is already a draft agreed with investors interested in Black Sea gas, Havrilet assured, speaking of a win-win relationship with the investors.

OMV Petrom and ExxonMobil have repeatedly delayed their final investment decision for the Neptun Deep perimeter, while BSOG, controlled by the US fund Carlyle, prepares for starting production around the end of 2021. Both investors expect a change in the offshore legislation before taking further steps.

Meanwhile, Romania has recently gained a rival in the Black Sea. Turkey announced the discovery of the largest natural gas field "in its history", estimated at 320 billion cubic meters. For comparison, the gas reserves in the Romanian Black Sea area are estimated at about 200 billion cubic meters.

(Photo: Flyingrussian/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 08:07
18 September 2020
Business
BSOG asks “fair taxation” in Romania for starting production at Midia offshore project
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 08:15
Business

RO Govt. to amend Offshore Law in line with investors’ expectations, after elections

09 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian government officials have promised the investors involved in offshore gas projects in the Black Sea that the offshore legislation would improve after the parliamentary elections.

"We have held discussions with producers and investors in the Black Sea, to whom we promised that we would improve the offshore legislation immediately after we have another structure in Parliament. Thus, the investors will be able to recover their investments by working in a stable, predictable, and, most importantly, non-retroactive legislation," said Niculae Havrilet, a state secretary in the Ministry of Economy and Energy, Hotnews.ro reported.

He argued Romania must speed up using its gas resources before the European Union bans the use of gas, as it has done with the coal.

There is already a draft agreed with investors interested in Black Sea gas, Havrilet assured, speaking of a win-win relationship with the investors.

OMV Petrom and ExxonMobil have repeatedly delayed their final investment decision for the Neptun Deep perimeter, while BSOG, controlled by the US fund Carlyle, prepares for starting production around the end of 2021. Both investors expect a change in the offshore legislation before taking further steps.

Meanwhile, Romania has recently gained a rival in the Black Sea. Turkey announced the discovery of the largest natural gas field "in its history", estimated at 320 billion cubic meters. For comparison, the gas reserves in the Romanian Black Sea area are estimated at about 200 billion cubic meters.

(Photo: Flyingrussian/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 08:07
18 September 2020
Business
BSOG asks “fair taxation” in Romania for starting production at Midia offshore project
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant
08 October 2020
Social
Romanians will no longer be able to enter the UK with their RO ID cards in one year
08 October 2020
Sports
Update: Romania loses play-off match against Iceland and won't play at EURO 2020
08 October 2020
Business
Romanian diet and well-being platform gets EUR 200,000 financing for international expansion
07 October 2020
Social
What’s the real incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in Romania and which are the most affected regions?
06 October 2020
Social
Update - COVID-19 in Romania: Restaurants, cinemas and theaters will close again in Bucharest. Restrictions extended to bars and casinos
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania