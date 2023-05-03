Politics

OECD delegation visits Romania ahead of accession

03 May 2023

A delegation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), led by Alvaro Pereira, Chief Economist and Director of the OECD Economics Department, has visited the Romanian Ministry of Economy ahead of the country’s accession to the group.

Romanian minister of economy Florin Spătaru welcomed the delegation. The officials discussed the steps that Romania needs to take for accession, with a focus on aspects related to the ministry's activities, such as strengthening corporate governance and promoting sustainable economic development, increasing productivity, competitiveness, and innovation.

"The Ministry of Economy is working on developing economic policies that will lead to sustainable development, focused on the principle of equal opportunities. At the same time, we have implemented three state aid schemes for increasing economic competitiveness, aimed at industries affected by the crises of recent years," said minister Spătaru, cited by economedia.

Together with governments, policymakers, and citizens, the OECD works to establish evidence-based international standards and to find solutions to a range of social, economic, and environmental challenges. These include improving economic performance and creating jobs, promoting sound education, and combating international tax evasion.

A series of technical consultations between OECD officials and Romanian representatives took place after the submission of the Initial Memorandum by Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă at the headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris on December 15, 2022. The consultations were meant to offer support for the establishment of the National Productivity Council, in accordance with EU regulations and OECD recommendations.

Romania has recently made progress towards joining the OECD, which could bring many economic, social, and political benefits to the country, offering numerous opportunities for cooperation and exchange of experience with other member countries, according to the ministry.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Volha Zhurauliova | Dreamstime.com)

