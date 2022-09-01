Romania to pay EUR 5.7 mln in costs connected to OECD membership

The Romanian Government unveiled an emergency ordinance project to pay the EUR 5.7 mln necessary for Romania's membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In January of this year, the OECD initiated accession talks with Romania, granting it the status of a candidate country for joining the organization.

In June, the OECD council adopted and handed to Romanian representatives the Accession Roadmap during a ministerial meeting. The roadmap is meant to guide the efforts of candidate countries as they strive to align with the organization's regulations, instruments, and practices, according to Economedia.

The roadmap is composed of two parts: a general text that refers to common values, membership requirements, and the description of the membership process, followed by an annex listing the Accession Core Principles agreed by the OECD Sectoral Committees for each area of action.

The fundamental principles will form the basis of an evaluation of the legislation and practices of the candidate states during the accession.

The OECD candidate status requires Romania to pay the expenses associated with the accession process. Invoices are issued annually by the OECD Secretariat and must be paid in advance.

In July 2022, the OECD Secretariat issued two invoices to Romanian authorities regarding the estimated expenses associated with Romania's accession. The two total the sum of EUR 5.7 mln.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

radu@romania-insider.com