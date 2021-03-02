Autographed copy of Barack Obama’s A Promised Land sells for EUR 7,500 at RO auction

A signed copy of the book A Promised Land by Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, sold for EUR 7,500 at an online auction organized by Artmark, G4media.ro reported.

The buyer also received as a gift the novel "A Bright Ray of Darkness" by Ethan Hawke, with the actor's handwritten signature.

Artmark previously said that the proceeds from the book's sale would be directed to the Citește-mi 100 de povești! (Read me 100 stories!) program of the OvidiuRO Association. The funds will be used for the purchase of books for kindergartens in underprivileged areas in Romania.

A Promised Land, a memoir by Barack Obama, has sold more than 3.3 million copies in the United States and Canada in the first month of publication. It received the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Memoirs and Autobiographies in 2020.

Two graphic works by Pablo Picasso also sold at the same auction. The proceeds from their sale will be donated to refurbish the permanent exhibition venues of the Brasov Art Museum.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Artmark)