Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/03/2021 - 13:17
Culture

Autographed copy of Barack Obama’s A Promised Land sells for EUR 7,500 at RO auction

03 February 2021
A signed copy of the book A Promised Land by Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, sold for EUR 7,500 at an online auction organized by Artmark, G4media.ro reported.

The buyer also received as a gift the novel "A Bright Ray of Darkness" by Ethan Hawke, with the actor's handwritten signature.

Artmark previously said that the proceeds from the book's sale would be directed to the Citește-mi 100 de povești! (Read me 100 stories!) program of the OvidiuRO Association. The funds will be used for the purchase of books for kindergartens in underprivileged areas in Romania. 

A Promised Land, a memoir by Barack Obama, has sold more than 3.3 million copies in the United States and Canada in the first month of publication. It received the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Memoirs and Autobiographies in 2020.

Two graphic works by Pablo Picasso also sold at the same auction. The proceeds from their sale will be donated to refurbish the permanent exhibition venues of the Brasov Art Museum.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Artmark)

