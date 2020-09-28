Italian investors to boost production of wood doors and windows in Bucharest

The Italian Nusco family is close to purchasing a new industrial hall to relocate the production of Pinum doors and windows and leave the current location in the northern part of Bucharest (Pipera area) free for real estate development.

The company will also replace obsolete equipment and increase its production capacity, Profit.ro reported

The new factory will be double the size of the current one. Pinum will move only the new production lines from Pipera to the new factory and will abandon the old ones.

It will install additional production lines in the new location, said Michele Nusco, who coordinates the family's business in Romania.

The Pinum factory relocation comes after a year with record sales of over RON 68 million (EUR 14.4 mln), up 32% compared to 2018.

Nusco Group will use some 2.5 ha of the former Pipera Wood Industrialization Plant, where the doors and windows factory currently operates, to develop its EUR 70 mln residential project Nusco City.

The project will eventually include 600 apartments by 2023.

The Nusco family entered the Romanian market in the 1990s by acquiring the former wood processing plant in Pipera, which it transformed into the manufacturer of doors and windows Pinum.

(Photo: Olha Kryvosheieva | Dreamstime.com)

