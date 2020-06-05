Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 08:24
Business
Turkish investor ponders producing furniture in Romania
06 May 2020
Romanian home decor retailer Homelux, owned and managed by Turkish investor Omer Susli, wants to start the production of furniture in Romania and sell it both on the local and foreign markets.

"We want to begin the production of furniture in Romania for the domestic market and export to the European Union soon. We have been working on this project for several months. For us, this crisis has been a lesson," explained Omer Susli in a conference organized by Ziarul Financiar.

He believes that now is the right time for the private sector to be encouraged to open factories in Romania. Many Romanians who have been working abroad have returned home and can be hired by local companies.

“I'm sure none of them want to work in another country and see their children once or twice a year. Now is the right time to open factories and produce in Romania and export to EU countries," Susli said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 175140731 © Romaset/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
1
 

