Real Estate

Nusco gets permit for second phase of 3,000-apartment project in northern Bucharest

11 October 2023

Nusco Imobiliara, the real estate developer controlled by the Italian family Nusco, received the construction permit for the second phase of the residential urban regeneration project Nusco City, in the north of Bucharest.

“On an area of ​​23 hectares, Nusco City will accommodate a total number of more than 3,000 apartments, parks, green areas and infrastructure - which will cover approximately 40% of the entire area of ​​the project,” says Michele Nusco, CEO of Nusco Imobiliara.

The project is developed on the site of a former wood processing complex purchased by the investor.

The second phase involves investments worth EUR 130 million and will result in the delivery of 840 apartments with one, two, three, and four rooms and duplexes.

The project was launched in the winter of 2020, and the second phase has an estimated delivery date in Q3 2025. In the first phase, completed in Q2/2023, 622 apartments were delivered.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

