Romania's Nuclearelectrica seals contract for refurbishment of Unit 1 reactor

Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN), the operator of Romania's Cernavoda nuclear plant, announced the advancement of the Unit 1 refurbishment project by signing the first contract with Candu Energy, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group and the Authority for Designing Unit 1 and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) of the CANDU technology.

The current Phase II of the refurbishment (2022-2026) consists in getting the financing (some EUR 1.85 bln) and the necessary permits and procuring the equipment. During 2027-2029, in Phase III, Unit 1 will be shut down and the equipment replaced.

During the ongoing Phase II, Candu Energy will provide engineering services for the development of the technical documentation for the procurement of long-lead reactor components, which will be replaced during the refurbishment of Unit 1.

CANDU reactors have an initial lifecycle of 30 years, which can be extended by another 30 years following a refurbishment process. This is what Nuclearelectrica is currently doing for Unit 1, which was put into commercial operation in 1996.

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)