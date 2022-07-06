Romania's Nuclearelectrica to move one step forward with project of new reactors in August

The shareholders of nuclear company Nuclearelectrica, a company controlled by the Romanian state (82.5%), will take important steps for the project of the 3rd and 4th reactors of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant next month, Economica.net reported.

Last November, Nuclearelectrica announced that the project company signed a contract with Candu Energy, a Member of the SNC-Lavalin group, for engineering services for the development and updating of documentation necessary to start the CANDU 3 & 4 Units Project. This would bring the company to the second stage of the project.

The company has convened a General Meeting of Shareholders for August 8, with topics related to the two new reactors on the agenda. The shareholders will approve the next stage of the investment plan, involving EUR 185 mln expenditures, conditioned on a "support agreement" with the Romanian state for the two reactors.

Nuclearelectrica announced a year ago that it would take the decision to invest in the construction of reactors 3 and 4 only on the condition of concluding an agreement with the Romanian state to establish the financing method and the support mechanisms for this project.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)