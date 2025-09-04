 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romania's Nuclearelectrica kicks off works for refurbishment of 1st nuke unit

04 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Civil engineering works on the infrastructure required for the implementation of the Cernavodă NPP Unit 1 Refurbishment Project kicked off on Wednesday, September 3, following the release by the National Commission for the Control of Nuclear Activities (CNCAN) of the construction permit for the Intermediate Radioactive Waste Repository intended for the handling, processing and intermediate storage of low and medium-level radioactive waste resulted from the retrofitting of Unit 1 and the long-term commercial exploitation of the Cernavodă NP Units 1 and 2.

State-controlled Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN), the operator of the Cernavodă nuclear power plant, signed last December the main engineering, construction, and procurement contract to extend the life of Unit 1 at the Cernavodă nuclear power station at a cost of about EUR 1.9 billion.

The contract is with a consortium of four companies, comprising Canada's AtkinsRealis, the Canadian Commercial Corporation, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), and Italy's Ansaldo Nucleare. The agreement still needs approval from the Canadian government and Nuclearelectrica shareholders.

At the same time, on September 3, the shareholder meeting at Nuclearelectrica approved the company's contracting of a loan worth EUR 540 million from a bank syndicate led by the American financial giant JP Morgan, to finance the preparatory phase of the project to refurbish unit 1 of the plant. 

The decision was made on the same day that president Nicușor Dan inaugurated the renovation works on the site.

"Today we marked an important milestone for Romania’s energy security: the launch of the modernization process of Unit 1 at Cernavodă, in operation since 1996, and a new step toward the construction of Units 3 and 4. This is a major investment, worth over EUR 3 billion, which will strengthen our country’s energy security," the president said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nuclearelectrica Oficial)

Normal
Energy

Romania's Nuclearelectrica kicks off works for refurbishment of 1st nuke unit

04 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Civil engineering works on the infrastructure required for the implementation of the Cernavodă NPP Unit 1 Refurbishment Project kicked off on Wednesday, September 3, following the release by the National Commission for the Control of Nuclear Activities (CNCAN) of the construction permit for the Intermediate Radioactive Waste Repository intended for the handling, processing and intermediate storage of low and medium-level radioactive waste resulted from the retrofitting of Unit 1 and the long-term commercial exploitation of the Cernavodă NP Units 1 and 2.

State-controlled Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN), the operator of the Cernavodă nuclear power plant, signed last December the main engineering, construction, and procurement contract to extend the life of Unit 1 at the Cernavodă nuclear power station at a cost of about EUR 1.9 billion.

The contract is with a consortium of four companies, comprising Canada's AtkinsRealis, the Canadian Commercial Corporation, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), and Italy's Ansaldo Nucleare. The agreement still needs approval from the Canadian government and Nuclearelectrica shareholders.

At the same time, on September 3, the shareholder meeting at Nuclearelectrica approved the company's contracting of a loan worth EUR 540 million from a bank syndicate led by the American financial giant JP Morgan, to finance the preparatory phase of the project to refurbish unit 1 of the plant. 

The decision was made on the same day that president Nicușor Dan inaugurated the renovation works on the site.

"Today we marked an important milestone for Romania’s energy security: the launch of the modernization process of Unit 1 at Cernavodă, in operation since 1996, and a new step toward the construction of Units 3 and 4. This is a major investment, worth over EUR 3 billion, which will strengthen our country’s energy security," the president said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nuclearelectrica Oficial)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 September 2025
Transport
Romania’s Sibiu International Airport also lifts 100 ml liquid limit
04 September 2025
Transport
Subway line project linking Bragadiru and Voluntari moves forward in Bucharest
04 September 2025
Politics
Romania’s opposition files multiple no-confidence motions against government
04 September 2025
Energy
Romania's Nuclearelectrica kicks off works for refurbishment of 1st nuke unit
04 September 2025
Politics
Romania is a “key pillar of European security," says António Costa during visit to Bucharest
03 September 2025
Society
This month’s total lunar eclipse to be visible from Romania
03 September 2025
Energy
Romanian government pledges lower electricity prices through new measures
03 September 2025
Macro
Romanian PM insists on 10% workforce cut in local administration