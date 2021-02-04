Romania's Nuclearelectrica sells EUR 78 mln of electricity to Engie

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian state-controlled nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica (SNN) concluded a contract worth RON 383 million (EUR 78 mln) with gas and electricity supplier Engie Romania.

The contract covers energy sales between April 1-30, according to a statement sent to investors.

The contract's value accounts for over 15% of Nuclearelectrica's turnover last year.

Nuclearelectrica carried out the transaction on the Centralized Market with Continuous Double Negotiation of bilateral contracts (PC-OTC), managed by the market operator OPCOM.

The Romanian nuclear energy producer reported total revenues of RON 2.44 bln (EUR 513 mln) last year, up 2.86%, and a net profit of RON 684 mln (EUR 144 mln), 27.8% higher than in 2019. The company has a market capitalization of RON 7.9 bln (EUR 1.62 bln).

