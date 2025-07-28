Romania's Nuclearelectrica seeks EUR 540 mln syndicated loan for refurbishment

Romanian nuclear company Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) informed shareholders about its intention to contract a EUR 540 million loan from a bank syndicate led by the American giant JP Morgan for the refurbishment of unit 1 of the Cernavodă nuclear power plant.

The company's management has requested the shareholders' approval, according to documents published ahead of the September 3 shareholder meeting.

Nuclearelectrica and the international consortium Candu Energy Inc., an Atkins Réalis company, Ansaldo Nucleare, Canadian Commercial Corporation and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co ceremonially signed the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the advancement of the retrofitting of Unit 1 of the Cernavodă NPP, on December 19, 2024, as announced at the time.

"The objective of the retrofitting of Unit 1 of the Cernavodă NPP is to ensure the operation of the unit for another life cycle in safe and economically efficient conditions", said Cosmin Ghiță, Chief Executive Officer, Nuclearelectrica at the time.

(Photo: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com