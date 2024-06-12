 

Energy

Romania's Nuclearelectrica seals EUR 240 mln project management contract for refurbishment of nuke reactor

12 June 2024

Romania's state-controlled nuclear company Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) announced it contracted EUR 240 million for project management organization (PMO) services for the preparation and implementation of the refurbishment of its Unit 1 reactor at Cernavoda nuke from Canadian Nuclear Partners (CNPSA).

A long-term framework agreement was signed in this regard, the company announced. 

Under the agreement, CNPSA, a subsidiary of Laurentis Energy Partners (Laurentis), will provide project management services, technical assistance, consulting services, training specific to CANDU plant refurbishment, and organization and coordination of Unit 1's commissioning, up to its return to commercial operation.

The Framework Agreement builds on an earlier agreement signed between SNN and Laurentis, through CNPSA, in 2021 to develop a conservation program for reactor water systems during refurbishment.

Romania's state-controlled company Nuclearelectrica in November 2023 has signed a contract worth EUR 525 million to extend the life of Unit 1 of the Cernavodă nuclear power plant with Candu Energy, an AtkinsRéalis company, and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), a federal state corporation.

The contract regards the supply of reactor tooling and components, as well as engineering services and technology, in support of the life extension of the first reactor at Unit 1 at Romania's nuclear plant Cernavodă, the plant's operator.

Separately, Italian provider of nuclear power solutions Ansaldo Nucleare, backed by Italian export trade agency SACE, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Romania's Nuclearectrica, the operator of the country's sole nuclear plant located at Cernavodă. 

The MoU signed in February 2024 concerns the retooling of Unit 1, as well as the planned construction of the two new units, 3 and 4.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adrea/Dreamstime.com)

1

