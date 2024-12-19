 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romanian Nuclearelectrica signs EUR 1.9 bln contract for refurbishment of Cernavodă nuclear plant’s Unit 1

19 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nuclearelectrica, Romania's state-owned nuclear power operator, and an international consortium comprising Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRéalis company, Ansaldo Nucleare, Canadian Commercial Corporation, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., have signed an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the advancement of Cernavodă nuclear power plant's Unit 1 refurbishment.

The contract's estimated value is EUR 1.9 billion and will come into effect following approval by Nuclearelectrica's General Shareholders Meeting and the Canadian government, the Romanian company said.

The EPC contract includes detailed design and execution plans, procurement of materials and equipment, retubing and refurbishment works, as well as the construction of the necessary infrastructure for the project.

"Romania has taken on the role of regional leader in nuclear energy. We want to be pioneers in the development of small-scale reactors, we have already signed the contract for the feasibility study, we already signed the contract for the construction of reactors 3 and 4 at Cernavodă, and today we have also signed the final contract for the refurbishment of Unit 1 at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant, which we will be able to operate for another 30 years," said energy minister Sebastian Burduja.

Cosmin Ghiță, Chief Executive Officer at Nuclearelectrica, commented: "The goal for Cernavodă NPP Unit 1 refurbishment is to ensure the operation of the unit for another life cycle in conditions of safety and economic efficiency. In order to achieve this objective, all the preparation and implementation activities of the U1 Refurbishment Project are carried out according to standards of excellence and the international experience gained from the refurbishment of the other CANDU nuclear units worldwide."

The project is also expected to enhance Romania's nuclear industry by recruiting and training specialized personnel and fostering the development of the nuclear value chain.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nuclearelectrica Oficial)

Normal
Energy

Romanian Nuclearelectrica signs EUR 1.9 bln contract for refurbishment of Cernavodă nuclear plant’s Unit 1

19 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nuclearelectrica, Romania's state-owned nuclear power operator, and an international consortium comprising Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRéalis company, Ansaldo Nucleare, Canadian Commercial Corporation, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., have signed an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the advancement of Cernavodă nuclear power plant's Unit 1 refurbishment.

The contract's estimated value is EUR 1.9 billion and will come into effect following approval by Nuclearelectrica's General Shareholders Meeting and the Canadian government, the Romanian company said.

The EPC contract includes detailed design and execution plans, procurement of materials and equipment, retubing and refurbishment works, as well as the construction of the necessary infrastructure for the project.

"Romania has taken on the role of regional leader in nuclear energy. We want to be pioneers in the development of small-scale reactors, we have already signed the contract for the feasibility study, we already signed the contract for the construction of reactors 3 and 4 at Cernavodă, and today we have also signed the final contract for the refurbishment of Unit 1 at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant, which we will be able to operate for another 30 years," said energy minister Sebastian Burduja.

Cosmin Ghiță, Chief Executive Officer at Nuclearelectrica, commented: "The goal for Cernavodă NPP Unit 1 refurbishment is to ensure the operation of the unit for another life cycle in conditions of safety and economic efficiency. In order to achieve this objective, all the preparation and implementation activities of the U1 Refurbishment Project are carried out according to standards of excellence and the international experience gained from the refurbishment of the other CANDU nuclear units worldwide."

The project is also expected to enhance Romania's nuclear industry by recruiting and training specialized personnel and fostering the development of the nuclear value chain.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nuclearelectrica Oficial)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 December 2024
Transport
Wizz Air moves three Bucharest flights from Otopeni to Băneasa airport
19 December 2024
Politics
Marcel Ciolacu announces Social Democrats’ exit from talks on forming new government in Romania
19 December 2024
Energy
Romanian Nuclearelectrica signs EUR 1.9 bln contract for refurbishment of Cernavodă nuclear plant’s Unit 1
19 December 2024
M&A
Romanian businessman Dan Şucu takes over Genoa football club for EUR 45 mln
19 December 2024
M&A
Two investment funds take over 60% of Romania's 5 To Go coffee chain
18 December 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Study: Investors on Bucharest Stock Exchange became cautious in 2024
18 December 2024
Real Estate
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report reveals optimistic outlook for Romanian real estate market in 2025
18 December 2024
Politics
Russia launched cyberattacks against Romania trying to influence electoral process, parliamentary committee says