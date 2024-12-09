Notino surpassed last year's results during Black Friday. Number of orders hit record high

News from Companies

Notino, Europe's largest e-shop with beauty and health products, achieved historic success this year during Black Friday. Compared to last year, the number of Notino orders from November 11 to December 1 increased by 29%. Customers created more than 3.5 million orders during the Black Friday discount period.

Customers in the e-shop and in stores bought perfumes, skin and body care, make-up, and other products with a discount of up to 30%. The highest number of orders was placed on Friday, November 29, when the number climbed to 291,512. Over the entire Black Friday period, a record 3,508,966 orders were created across Europe, last year it was 2 million orders.

Record interest from customers across Europe

This year's Black Friday attracted customers from all 27 countries in which the company currently operates to the Notino e-shop and stores. The largest number of Notino orders were made by customers in Poland, with a total of 556,620 orders. Romanians ordered exactly 262,730 packages on Notino during Black Friday.

"Interest in Black Friday is growing in all countries every year, and this year was no exception. Customers chose from a wide range of products from world-famous brands at the best price. We are also seeing a trend that more and more customers are making online shopping easier with technological gadgets such as the Virtual Mirror or Fragrance Finder directly in the Notino app," said Notino's Chief Commercial Officer Bartosz Kliś.

During this year's Black Friday, an average of 7 products per second were sold. "During the Black Friday period, we shipped around 500 thousand products per day at Notino. For the entire Black Friday period, there were a total of 12 million pieces of products," said Notino's Chief Marketing Officer Michal Vodák. "This year is also a very successful year for us, where we have managed to grow and maintain a high level of customer satisfaction," adds Vodák.

Customer experience comes first

Notino surpasses its results every year mainly because it constantly takes the customer shopping experience to the next level and offers a wide selection of products. Notino emphasizes innovative technological solutions that make it easier for customers to shop. For example, Discovery boxes were a very popular Black Friday product, where customers can choose up to 5 samples to try before ordering products in their full size. Among the best-selling products from the complete Notino range were the cosmetic set from the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set and the viral Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High mascara.

About the company

In the ever-growing world of e-commerce, Notino brings beauty and health to millions of people across Europe. Europe's largest online beauty retailer has been a leader in the industry for 20 years. Notino started its journey in 2004 in the Czech Republic and has become one of the strongest players in the field of e-commerce in the field of beauty and health. Notino offers customers a wide selection of up to 100,000 products from more than 2700 world-famous and local brands at the best prices. Notino is not only successful online in 27 countries, it also has 26 brick-and-mortar stores in 7 countries.

Recently, Notino successfully ranked among the top ten on the prestigious TOP 500 Cross-Border Retail Europe list. Europe's largest retailer of beauty and health products is constantly expanding into other European markets and improving its services. This is shown by three logistics centers and warehouses in Romania, the Czech Republic, and now also in Italy and Poland. This move allows Notino to deliver goods faster to customers across Europe and better respond to growing demand, especially during the Christmas holidays.

*This is a Press release.