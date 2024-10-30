Defense

Norway to contribute USD 127 mln to the purchase of a Patriot system for Romania

30 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN) welcomed Tuesday, October 29, Norway's initiative to support Romania in the acquisition of an advanced Patriot surface-to-air missile system. The Norwegian government's decision to contribute NOK 1.4 billion (approximately USD 127 million) to this purchase was announced at the Nordic Council Session held in Reykjavik this week.

This financial contribution is part of the Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative coordinated by Germany and will allow Romania to strengthen the security and defense of the Euro-Atlantic space by renewing and expanding its air defense capabilities.

MApN emphasized in the press release that this close cooperation between Romania and Norway "reflects the joint and unwavering commitment of both nations to today's security challenges, as well as the continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's unwarranted aggression."

Romanian defense minister Angel Tîlvăr commented: "Through this significant contribution, Norway demonstrates not only its firm support for Romania but also its commitment to allied security. We continue to stand together with Ukraine in these critical moments."

Romania decided to transfer one of its Patriot systems to Ukraine on the condition that the allies replace it with a similar air defense system. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Romania for the donation publicly.

Romania also acquired 32 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Norway, and a new batch of three arrived in the country last week. The rest are to be delivered by the end of 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Angel Tilvar)

Normal
Defense

Norway to contribute USD 127 mln to the purchase of a Patriot system for Romania

30 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN) welcomed Tuesday, October 29, Norway's initiative to support Romania in the acquisition of an advanced Patriot surface-to-air missile system. The Norwegian government's decision to contribute NOK 1.4 billion (approximately USD 127 million) to this purchase was announced at the Nordic Council Session held in Reykjavik this week.

This financial contribution is part of the Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative coordinated by Germany and will allow Romania to strengthen the security and defense of the Euro-Atlantic space by renewing and expanding its air defense capabilities.

MApN emphasized in the press release that this close cooperation between Romania and Norway "reflects the joint and unwavering commitment of both nations to today's security challenges, as well as the continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's unwarranted aggression."

Romanian defense minister Angel Tîlvăr commented: "Through this significant contribution, Norway demonstrates not only its firm support for Romania but also its commitment to allied security. We continue to stand together with Ukraine in these critical moments."

Romania decided to transfer one of its Patriot systems to Ukraine on the condition that the allies replace it with a similar air defense system. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Romania for the donation publicly.

Romania also acquired 32 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Norway, and a new batch of three arrived in the country last week. The rest are to be delivered by the end of 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Angel Tilvar)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 October 2024
People
Romania’s Thurzó Zoltán sets new world record for most piano key hits in 30 seconds
30 October 2024
Defense
Norway to contribute USD 127 mln to the purchase of a Patriot system for Romania
30 October 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom’s shares gain 3.6% on better-than-expected Q3 results
30 October 2024
Energy
Romania gets green light for EUR 1.1 bln grants to finance energy projects under Modernization Fund
29 October 2024
Politics
Bucharest referendum and presidential elections can be held on the same day, parliament decides
29 October 2024
Startup
US-based HR startup co-founded by Romanian secures USD 3.75 mln in funding led by Google’s early-stage AI fund
29 October 2024
Macro
Study: Per capita purchasing power is EUR 9,092 in Romania, half the European average
29 October 2024
Tech
Romanian tech innovation catches the eye of French president Emmanuel Macron