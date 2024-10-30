Norway to contribute USD 127 mln to the purchase of a Patriot system for Romania

The Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN) welcomed Tuesday, October 29, Norway's initiative to support Romania in the acquisition of an advanced Patriot surface-to-air missile system. The Norwegian government's decision to contribute NOK 1.4 billion (approximately USD 127 million) to this purchase was announced at the Nordic Council Session held in Reykjavik this week.

This financial contribution is part of the Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative coordinated by Germany and will allow Romania to strengthen the security and defense of the Euro-Atlantic space by renewing and expanding its air defense capabilities.

MApN emphasized in the press release that this close cooperation between Romania and Norway "reflects the joint and unwavering commitment of both nations to today's security challenges, as well as the continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's unwarranted aggression."

Romanian defense minister Angel Tîlvăr commented: "Through this significant contribution, Norway demonstrates not only its firm support for Romania but also its commitment to allied security. We continue to stand together with Ukraine in these critical moments."

Romania decided to transfer one of its Patriot systems to Ukraine on the condition that the allies replace it with a similar air defense system. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Romania for the donation publicly.

Romania also acquired 32 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Norway, and a new batch of three arrived in the country last week. The rest are to be delivered by the end of 2025.

(Photo source: Facebook/Angel Tilvar)