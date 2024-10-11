In pictures: Northern Lights return to Romania’s skies

The Northern Lights colored Romania’s skies again on the night of Thursday, October 10, to Friday, October 11. People from across the country witnessed the natural phenomenon and shared spectacular images on social media.

Caused by a powerful geomagnetic storm, the northern lights were visible from across Romania, from Bucharest to Baia Mare, Călărași, Galați, Tulcea, Ialomița, the region of Bucovina, Sibiu, Timiş, or even the Bucegi mountains.

According to forecasters with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the storm was in the G4 class - the second-highest level on the scale, according to Euronews Romania. Because of these geomagnetic storms, such dazzling lights can be seen across much of the northern hemisphere, such as the northern half of the US, Europe, and beyond.

The Northern Lights were also visible from Romania in May 2024 and November 2023.

(Photo source: Facebook/Meteoplus)