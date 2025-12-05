North Bucharest Investments Awarded Best Residential Real Estate Agency of the Year at the CIJ Awards 2025

News from Companies

North Bucharest Investments has been honored at the CIJ Awards 2025 with the Best Residential Real Estate Agency of the Year distinction — a recognition of the company’s performance, dedication, and strong positioning within Romania’s high-end residential market.



“This award is about people. About those who choose, every single day, to believe in this company, to build, and to put heart into everything they do. They are our true strength and the reason North Bucharest Investments continues to grow. I am deeply grateful to every member of our team—without them, no achievement would hold value.”

— Vlad Musteață, Founder & CEO, North Bucharest Investments



During the event, the North Bucharest Investments team also had the honor of presenting the Personality of the Year award to Michelle Nusco, a leader who is redefining excellence in business. Through strategic clarity, vision, and the ability to build high-performing ecosystems, Michelle Nusco stands out as a benchmark of contemporary leadership and sustainable industry transformation.



The recognition received at the CIJ Awards 2025 further reinforces North Bucharest Investments’ role as a strategic partner in the high-end residential sector, confirming the company’s commitment to professionalism, quality, and long-term partnerships.



North Bucharest Investments remains focused on growth and collaboration within the real estate market. The company continues to deliver real value, strengthening its high level of expertise and actively contributing to the evolution of Romania’s high-end residential segment.

