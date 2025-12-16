North Bucharest Investments Announces the Start of Construction for The Edition 1011 Featured by Versace Ceramics, Romania’s First Residential Concept Developed Under the Official Versace Ceramics License

Partner Content

Every Edition Tells a Story. This One Tells Yours.

Bucharest enters a new phase in its real estate evolution with the launch of The Edition 1011 Featured by Versace Ceramics, a residential concept that transforms everyday living into an expression of personal identity.



“It’s not about an apartment. It’s about a limited edition of who you are.”



Through this project, North Bucharest Investments reinforces its strategic focus on branded residential developments, within a premium segment that is becoming increasingly relevant on the Romanian market.

Versace Ceramics – Italian Aesthetics as Urban Identity

The Edition 1011 Featured by Versace Ceramics is the first residential project in Romania to integrate the Versace Ceramics license—an iconic brand renowned for its bold visual expression and its ability to transform materials into statements of style.



“Design fades. Style remains.”



A philosophy that perfectly defines the project’s architecture, where couture finishes, noble textures, and marble accents come together in a timeless aesthetic language.



The interiors are conceived as a dialogue between light, proportion, and art, reinterpreting Italian aesthetic tradition in a contemporary form. Every corner reflects the brand’s intention:

“Every corner is a detail. Every detail tells a story.”

Quality, Execution, Identity

Clean architecture, sculpted lines shaped by natural light, and the selection of materials signed by Versace Ceramics transform the residential spaces into an experience rarely found in Romania.



“True luxury is not displayed. It is felt.”

The Edition 1011 Featured by Versace Ceramics is designed precisely for this type of discreet, deeply personal refinement.

A Project Anchored in the 15-Minute City Concept

Located on Fabrica de Glucoză Road, one of Bucharest’s emerging luxury hubs, the project sits at the heart of the 15-minute city concept—where home, work, leisure, education, and shopping are all just minutes away.



Mobility, time efficiency, and accessibility define the integrated urban lifestyle envisioned by the project.

Integrated Services. A Lifestyle Where Comfort Is Anticipated.

The Edition 1011 Featured by Versace Ceramics redefines residential services through a discreet, carefully calibrated approach.



From 24/7 concierge and a private spa, to premium fitness facilities, a residents’ lounge, and dedicated property management, every element is designed to support a balanced, frictionless lifestyle.



A space where calm, efficiency, and architecture converge to create a new living standard—where services shift from visible benefits to an almost invisible presence.

A Tailor-Made Acquisition Experience

Purchasing an apartment at The Edition 1011 Featured by Versace Ceramics is a personalized journey, inspired by the way international luxury brands turn buying into a ritual.



Each client is guided through an experience where discretion, advisory, and attention to detail become defining elements of the process.



“It’s not about the address. It’s about who you are.”

The core philosophy of the project.

Value and Investment Potential

Globally, branded residences have recorded a + 30–50% resale premium compared to standard developments. The Edition 1011 Featured by Versace Ceramics aligns with this dynamic by offering a lifestyle in which needs are anticipated and met in a distinctly refined way.



Security, appreciation, strategic positioning, and association with a world-class brand strengthen its investment appeal.



“Detail is the signature of those who refuse to settle for less.”



The project sets a standard designed for those who define trends rather than follow them. Internationally, branded residential developments function as instruments of value protection and differentiation in mature markets.

“A Glimpse of Life. A Full Edition Within.”

The Edition 1011 Featured by Versace Ceramics is not merely an address—it is a landmark project marking the maturation of Romania’s branded residential segment. A concept where design, international brand association, and integrated experience define long-term value.



Through this development, North Bucharest Investments strengthens its positioning in the premium real estate segment, with projects that have a clear identity and sustainable investment potential.



