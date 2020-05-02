Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 09:11
Business
Norsk Hydro completes sale of Romanian subsidiary to Austrian investors
05 February 2020
Norwegian company Norsk Hydro, one of the largest producers of aluminum worldwide, completed the sale of its Romanian factory to the Hammerer Aluminum Industries (HAI) of Austria, Profit.ro reported.

Norsk Hydro exits the local market after 15 years of operations.

Norsk Hydro decided last autumn to sell its Romanian aluminium extrusion unit Hydro Extrusion located in Chisineu-Cris, in the western part of the country. The Hydro Extrusion plant produces extruded aluminum, with an annual capacity of about 22,000 tonnes and about 200 employees.

By taking over Hydro Extrusion, HAI expands its presence in Romania and increases its extruded aluminum production capacity to about 100,000 tonnes per year. The Austrian company also owns an aluminum recycling plant in western Romania, in Santana, about 20 kilometers away from the Hydro Extrusion plant.

Hammerer Aluminum Industries, founded in 2007, has 1,200 employees and production facilities in Germany and Romania. The Austrian company reported sales of approximately EUR 510 million in 2018.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Hydro/Tony Hall - Norsk Hydro Facebook page)

40