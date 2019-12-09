Norsk Hydro sells Romanian aluminium extrusion plant to Austrian investor

Norsk Hydro decided to sell its Romanian aluminium extrusion unit Hydro Extrusion located in Chisineu-Cris, in the western part of the country, to Austrian company Hammerer Aluminum Industries (HAI), Adevarul reported.

Hydro Extrusion employs some 200 people and processes 22,000 tonnes of aluminium per year.

The company reported a turnover of RON 251 million (EUR 44 mln) and loses of over RON 5 mln (EUR 1.1 mln) in 2018.

Hydro, which operates under the legal name of Norsk Hydro ASA, is a fully integrated aluminum company, with 35,000 employees in 40 countries on all continents. It is based in Norway and was founded in 1905. Hammerer Aluminum Industries GmbH supplies aluminum and aluminum products. The Austrian group also owns an aluminum extrusion plant in Sântana, western Romania.

(Photo: Hydro/Tony Hall - Norsk Hydro Facebook Page)

