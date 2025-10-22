Romanian organic agricultural inputs producer Norofert opens factory in Brazil

Norofert, a producer of organic agricultural inputs and biotechnology provider for agriculture, announced the official launch of the fertilizer production line Norofert Brasil LTDA in Chapecó, Brazil.

The project to enter the Brazilian market began in August 2023, and Norofert Brasil LTDA was established in 2024 in partnership with Engenutri Group. The construction of the production line took approximately one year, with a total investment of EUR 500,000, equally financed by both partners.

The new production facility, with a capacity of 15,000 liters per day, was built following the same technological concept implemented by the company in South Dakota, USA. The production line will use bacteria produced in the research laboratory from Filipeștii de Pădure, Romania, which serves as the company’s center of excellence for agricultural biotechnology and the core of its research activities.

Over the next three years, the two production units in Brazil and the United States are expected to generate up to 40% of the consolidated turnover, the company said.

Norofert was founded in 2000 by the Popescu family. With 85 products in its portfolio, the company caters to conventional and organic farmers, with a new niche of liquid conventional products in growing demand.

Since 2020, the company has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market, and from October 2021, Norofert shares have been included in the BETAeRO index.

(Photo source: the company)