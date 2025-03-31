Romanian organic agri inputs producer Norofert breaks even in 2024

Norofert (BVB: NRF), a producer of organic inputs and supplier of biotechnology for agriculture, listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced its turnover rose by 12% y/y to RON 45 million (EUR 9 million) in 2024.

The company also said it returned to profit in 2024 (RON 3 million), supported by strategic investments, cost efficiency measures, and the consolidation of its presence in international markets. It reached profitability in the United States and will complete the construction of its plant in Brazil.

"We demonstrated resilience and ability to adapt in a difficult context and returned to profit after a very difficult year in local agriculture," said Vlad Popescu, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Norofert, as quoted by Economedia.ro.

He explained that two key investments played an essential role in this evolution: the bacteria laboratory in the Filipeștii de Pădure factory, which supports the development of innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture, and the expansion of the irrigation system at the Zimnicea farm, where we reached a coverage of 50% of the 1,000 hectares worked.

In the US, the company expanded its operations by opening an agricultural input production line in Watertown, South Dakota, with product distribution in 5 states – South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. The factory has been profitable since its first year of operation.

In Brazil, the company launched Norofert Brasil LTDA and started the construction of a plant with a capacity of 15,000 liters/day. Construction will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

(Photo source: the company)