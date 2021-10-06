Irish startup Nooka Space installs smart proximity office in a village in Cluj county

Photo gallery

Residents of the Romanian village of Floresti, in Cluj county, can now work remotely from the new smart proximity office installed in the village by Irish startup Nooka Space. The office is located in the Poligon Park.

“Following a strategic partnership, the Romanian village of Floresti becomes the first community beneficiary of the Nooka Space proximity offices, in order to assist the citizens who work remotely or in a hybrid system,” the company said.

The Nooka Two office can be accessed non-stop by the village’s inhabitants, free of charge, through the reservation system of the Nooka Space mobile application.

“Many people from Cluj have moved to Floresti in recent years, but many of them still have to commute to work. Against the background of the pandemic and remote work, Floresti residents can now benefit from the comfort of an ultra-modern office, free of charge, very close to their home. We are glad that we have chosen the solution offered by Nooka Space, and we hope that soon more municipalities in the country will follow in our footsteps and open the way to the implementation of such innovative concepts, which support mobility,” said Bogdan Pivariu, mayor of Floresti.

Nooka Space offers “plug and play” compact office spaces equipped with smart sensors that allow users to administrate the area easily. Access, heating, air quality monitoring, lighting, payments and reservations can be controlled with the mobile app, while the air purifier and UV-C lights are specially designed to disinfect the space and maintain the highest sanitary standards. Nooka spaces are also equipped with state-of-the-art furniture and accessories, with adjustable electric work tables, ergonomic chairs and video conferencing kits.

Launched on the Romanian market in April this year, Nooka Space is the Irish startup that initiated the first concept of smart proximity offices in the world because of the pandemic and the changes in the labour market. Internationally, Nooka Space mobile proximity offices are available in countries such as Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium and Switzerland.

A Nooka One office was also installed in the garden of Bucharest's ParkLake shopping mall in August.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: the company)