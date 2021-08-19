Irish startup Nooka Space installs smart office in the garden of Bucharest’s ParkLake shopping mall

Customers of the ParkLake shopping mall in Bucharest and those who live nearby can now work remotely from the new smart proximity office installed in the mall’s garden by Irish startup Nooka Space. The office has two workstations, high-speed internet, furniture and accessories, and smart sensors that allow users to administrate the space easily.

The Nooka One office can be rented based on a monthly subscription or hourly rates. Users can customize their way of working, from the interval in which they want to rent the space to the environmental conditions. Thus, they can control air quality, lighting, heating, payments and reservations intelligently via the Nooka Space mobile app.

Access to the Nooka office in ParkLake’s garden can also be done through the same app, which can be downloaded from Google Play on Android and IoS devices.

“ParkLake is a great location for Nooka Space, complying with our vision of providing smart and flexible workspaces in highly accessible areas. […] Our strategy is to develop a complex network of smart proximity offices in Romania’s major cities available in the areas of interest for people,” said Sergiu Băbășan, Country Manager of Nooka Space Romania.

Launched on the local market in April this year, Nooka Space is the Irish startup that initiated in 2020 the first concept of smart proximity offices in the world because of the pandemic and the changes in the labour market. The business model is complementary to the office market and focuses on mobility and flexibility, offering renting, purchasing, and revenue sharing options.

Nooka Space addresses both private individuals who want to work remotely and companies and local authorities who want to invest in such facilities and create their own network of local proximity offices.

The production facilities of the Irish startup Nooka Space are located in Romania, in Cluj-Napoca. At the global level, Nooka offices are located in Ireland, Switzerland and Italy and will soon be present in the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium.

(Photos: the company)