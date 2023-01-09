Macro

Non-food sales hit new record in Romania

09 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Despite the rising prices and shrinking disposable incomes, Romanians set a new record for non-food sales in November when they purchased 7.3% more such goods (in volume terms) compared to the same month in 2021. The annual growth for the first eleven months of the year was 4.5% YoY.

Compared to the sales of non-food goods in December 2021, when the sales were seasonally higher, the increase was nearly 2%. Assuming the logic behind households’ robust consumption hasn’t changed (there are no grounds to expect such changes), the non-food sales must have advanced further in December to a new record.

The sales of car fuels increased by 4.7% YoY in November and 9.4% YoY in January-November, in line with the robust propensity for consumption illustrated by the non-food sales.

Food sales are rising at a much slower rate: +0.3% YoY in November and +1.5% YoY for the entire January-November period – three times slower compared to the non-food goods.

The food prices increased faster than the overall inflation (+22% YoY compared to +16% YoY as of November), and some prices have increased at much steeper rates, with a visible impact on the volume of sales and a hidden impact on the quality (range of) goods purchased.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Non-food sales hit new record in Romania

09 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Despite the rising prices and shrinking disposable incomes, Romanians set a new record for non-food sales in November when they purchased 7.3% more such goods (in volume terms) compared to the same month in 2021. The annual growth for the first eleven months of the year was 4.5% YoY.

Compared to the sales of non-food goods in December 2021, when the sales were seasonally higher, the increase was nearly 2%. Assuming the logic behind households’ robust consumption hasn’t changed (there are no grounds to expect such changes), the non-food sales must have advanced further in December to a new record.

The sales of car fuels increased by 4.7% YoY in November and 9.4% YoY in January-November, in line with the robust propensity for consumption illustrated by the non-food sales.

Food sales are rising at a much slower rate: +0.3% YoY in November and +1.5% YoY for the entire January-November period – three times slower compared to the non-food goods.

The food prices increased faster than the overall inflation (+22% YoY compared to +16% YoY as of November), and some prices have increased at much steeper rates, with a visible impact on the volume of sales and a hidden impact on the quality (range of) goods purchased.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest