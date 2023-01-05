Social

Romanian households allocate the highest share of income on food in the EU

05 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Most of the expenses registered by Romanian households go to food and non-alcoholic beverages. This category represented 25.2% of Romanians' expenses in 2021.

The figure places Romanians in first place in the EU when it comes to the share of the total household budget dedicated to food. Nevertheless, it is now lower than in 2020, when it stood at 26.4%, according to Eurostat data cited by Profit.ro.

Expenses connected to housing, water, electricity, and gas, came in second place, taking 18.1% of the total budget of an average Romanian household. Transportation was third, with 12.2%.

Only 7.2% of the expenses were allocated by Romanians for furniture and household equipment, while the expenses for clothing and footwear were a mere 6.7%, a percentage similar to that intended for culture and recreational activities.

5.5% of Romanians' expenses go to alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, the percentage being above the 4.3% recorded at the EU level. The same figure exceeds the one representing the percentage of the total budget that is allocated to health, namely 5.2%.

On average, the "Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels" category represented a quarter of EU household spending, down 0.5 percentage points compared to 2020, but still the most significant expenditure. Compared to Romanians, other Europeans spent only 14.3% of their budget on food and non-alcoholic beverages. About 8% of Europeans' spending is dedicated to culture and recreational activities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime)

Read next
Normal
Social

Romanian households allocate the highest share of income on food in the EU

05 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Most of the expenses registered by Romanian households go to food and non-alcoholic beverages. This category represented 25.2% of Romanians' expenses in 2021.

The figure places Romanians in first place in the EU when it comes to the share of the total household budget dedicated to food. Nevertheless, it is now lower than in 2020, when it stood at 26.4%, according to Eurostat data cited by Profit.ro.

Expenses connected to housing, water, electricity, and gas, came in second place, taking 18.1% of the total budget of an average Romanian household. Transportation was third, with 12.2%.

Only 7.2% of the expenses were allocated by Romanians for furniture and household equipment, while the expenses for clothing and footwear were a mere 6.7%, a percentage similar to that intended for culture and recreational activities.

5.5% of Romanians' expenses go to alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, the percentage being above the 4.3% recorded at the EU level. The same figure exceeds the one representing the percentage of the total budget that is allocated to health, namely 5.2%.

On average, the "Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels" category represented a quarter of EU household spending, down 0.5 percentage points compared to 2020, but still the most significant expenditure. Compared to Romanians, other Europeans spent only 14.3% of their budget on food and non-alcoholic beverages. About 8% of Europeans' spending is dedicated to culture and recreational activities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest