Vote on non-confidence motion against Romanian Govt. scheduled for June 18

The non-confidence motion filed by Romania’s opposition parties against the Government was read on Wednesday, June 12, less than two hours after it was filed with Parliament, in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. It was scheduled to be debated and voted on Tuesday, June 18, G4media.ro reported.

The motion was filed by Save Romania Union (USR), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Popular Movement Party (PMP) and the ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR, while Pro Romania party promised to support it as well.

USR head Dan Barna said that 173 MPs signed the motion (not counting the votes from Pro Romania) and it needs 233 votes to pass. A leader of the largest opposition party, PNL, Raluca Turcan (counting Pro Romania votes) estimated that the motion still needs the support of some 20-30 MPs.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)