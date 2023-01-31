Business

Nokian begins works at EUR 650 mln factory in western Romania

31 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Finnish group Nokian Tires has started work on the car tyre factory it plans to build in western Romania at Oradea, an investment estimated at EUR 650 mln.

Romania’s Government is ready to extend an ad-hoc grant of up to EUR 100 mln for this, but only after the European Commission’s permit, Profit.ro reported.

In order to counteract the effects of this exit from Russia, Nokian Tires intends to establish in Oradea, Bihor county, a new production unit for the production of tires for cars in winter, summer and all-season versions.

The new production facility will have a planned capacity of 6 million units per year and incorporate state-of-the-art technology that will enable a high level of automation and precision to minimize defects and waste.

Ad hoc aid is granted outside existing state aid schemes, and EU Member States granting it must demonstrate that the project contributes to a coherent regional development strategy and that, given its nature and size, the project will not distort competition. The aid scheme or ad hoc aid refers to the initial investment but also to operating support. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Nokian begins works at EUR 650 mln factory in western Romania

31 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Finnish group Nokian Tires has started work on the car tyre factory it plans to build in western Romania at Oradea, an investment estimated at EUR 650 mln.

Romania’s Government is ready to extend an ad-hoc grant of up to EUR 100 mln for this, but only after the European Commission’s permit, Profit.ro reported.

In order to counteract the effects of this exit from Russia, Nokian Tires intends to establish in Oradea, Bihor county, a new production unit for the production of tires for cars in winter, summer and all-season versions.

The new production facility will have a planned capacity of 6 million units per year and incorporate state-of-the-art technology that will enable a high level of automation and precision to minimize defects and waste.

Ad hoc aid is granted outside existing state aid schemes, and EU Member States granting it must demonstrate that the project contributes to a coherent regional development strategy and that, given its nature and size, the project will not distort competition. The aid scheme or ad hoc aid refers to the initial investment but also to operating support. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years