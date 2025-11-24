NOËL designer gift fair returns to Bucharest for 16th edition in December

NOËL, the longest-running designer gift fair in Romania, will hold its 16th edition on December 13–14 at Unirea Shopping Center in Bucharest. The event will feature more than 100 designers presenting handmade and curated gifts, including unique pieces, capsule collections, and seasonal items.

The fair will host creators from Romania as well as artists from Ukraine, Bulgaria, Italy, and Moldova, according to the organizers.

Products available will include decorative objects, clothing, contemporary jewelry, cosmetics, design items, leather accessories, art pieces, books, gourmet products, handmade perfumes, and specialty coffee.

Moreover, this year’s edition will include stands from two social-impact organizations: Asociația Învingem Autismul and AUTOR pentru VIITOR. Visitors will have the opportunity to support these initiatives by purchasing items from their booths.

NOËL will also feature the annual Public Choice Award, allowing attendees to vote for their preferred designer. Plus, the fair will include giveaways and seasonal activities.

(Photo source: press release)