Controversial Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă praises communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu during EP session

Far-right Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă praised dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday, February 11, stating that “he had the best foreign policy” in relation to countries in the Middle East.

“Now you talk about defending Christians. How can you protect Christians in Arab countries when you accuse all Arab nations? You do not know them. Neither Persians nor Arabs. You discredit Trump, Putin, everyone,” said Diana Șoșoacă from the European Parliament podium.

She then presented dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu as an example.

“You want strategies? Look at Nicolae Ceaușescu’s policies. No one has ever equaled him. Yes, he was a dictator, but he had the best foreign policy. He managed to bring Israel and Palestine to the same table and brought peace to the region. The European Commission is not capable of this. Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen is only pushing us into war with everyone, and from here, in the European Parliament plenary, I demand her resignation,” she said.

The leader of a small parliamentary party, SOS Romania, Șoșoacă also accused the European Commission head of actions “that led to crimes during the pandemic.”

Romanian Green MEP Nicu Ștefănuță, who ran as an independent in last year’s elections and presided over the session, reacted to Șoșoacă’s statements.

“I would like to add, as the session chair, that Nicolae Ceaușescu was responsible for millions of atrocities in Romania. In any case, we are not having this debate now,” said Nicu Ștefănuță, who serves as a Vice President of the European Parliament.

In October 2024, Șoșoacă praised interwar fascist Romanian politician Corneliu Zelea Codreanu and said that a “Jewish power” blocked her from running for president.

