NN relocates its offices to One Cotroceni Park, the most modern business ecosystem in Bucharest

One United Properties (BVB: ONE ), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania announces the signing of a lease agreement for NN's new headquarters within the One Cotroceni Park development. NN is part of NN Group, an international financial services company offering pensions, insurance, banking, and investment services, active in 10 countries with a strong presence in Europe and Japan.

More than 500 employees will occupy a dedicated floor of 2,300 sqm in a space that redefines the standards of modern offices, with a focus on flexibility, connectivity, and collaboration. The lease agreement spans 10 years and was brokered by Knight Frank Romania.

“We are pleased to welcome NN to the One Cotroceni Park community, our flagship development that integrates sustainability, innovation, and care for people. This relocation reflects a shared vision to create workspaces that not only support performance but also prioritize employee well-being. At One United Properties, we aim to build not just buildings, but true business communities where companies can thrive in a connected, friendly, and future-ready environment. We’re proud that One Cotroceni Park is the place where such a strong, people-focused organization continues its journey”, said Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties.

NN’s decision to join the One Cotroceni Park community is a natural step for a company recognized for the seventh consecutive year as a Top Employer. NN’s people-centric organizational culture is now reflected in its choice of a space that promotes not only efficiency, but also well-being, work-life balance, and a sense of belonging within a dynamic business ecosystem.

NN representatives emphasized the importance of relocating to a space that reflects the company’s values and fosters a healthy working environment that encourages performance and creativity.

“We were looking for a space that mirrors our culture centred around people, balance, and flexibility. One Cotroceni Park meets the needs of our diverse and dynamic team, offering us an environment where we can work better together, whether in the office or in a hybrid setup. It’s a place that highlights what matters most to us: people’s well-being, human connection, and an inspiring environment that supports innovation”, said Eszter Martin, Chief People Officer, NN Life Insurance.

“We are pleased to have collaborated on this project. Even though renegotiations continue to be a trend in the office market in 2025, it is a highly positive sign to also witness relocations. We are confident that NN has found a community and a space where it can continue its upward trajectory, and we wish them a fruitful collaboration with One United Properties", added Horațiu Florescu, Chairman & CEO, Knight Frank CSEE.

One Cotroceni Park is an urban regeneration initiative that goes beyond the traditional concept of office or residential space. It’s a complete ecosystem built around the “Live. Work. Play.” concept, where work, leisure, and urban life coexist in harmony. The office spaces are LEED Platinum and WELL Health & Safety certified, offering top standards in energy efficiency, ventilation, natural light, and ergonomic design. With generous three-meter ceiling heights and operable windows, every space is designed to maximize comfort and productivity.

The design of One Cotroceni Park includes open spaces that foster interaction, creativity, and collaboration between teams. Fully equipped kitchens, coffee stations, relaxation rooms, outdoor terraces, and expansive green areas contribute to a work experience that goes beyond the conventional office. Cutting-edge technologies and interactive zones support teamwork and idea development, turning the office into an inspiring environment.

The proximity to the Academia Militară metro station and direct access to a wide range of on-site amenities—from a state-of-the-art gym and swimming pool to 15 restaurants and cafés, as well as essential services like medical clinics, banks, shops, and coworking spaces—completes this urban experience. The community spirit is further strengthened by the presence of other leading companies already headquartered here, including Siemens Energy, Ford, Superbet, WNS, and BAT Global Business Solutions, positioning One Cotroceni Park as a benchmark for organizations that prioritize employee well-being.

One Cotroceni Park stands out as a landmark for the new generation of office spaces in Bucharest—a place where visionary companies can grow their teams in a connected, sustainable, and deeply human environment. With every new collaboration, One United Properties continues its mission to create spaces that matter—for the city, for communities, and for the future.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

About NN

NN is a financial services group offering insurance and private pension products. NN began operations in Romania in 1997, becoming the first international company to enter the local life insurance market. Since 2007, NN has also been active in the private pension market; in 2016, it expanded into health insurance, and in 2020, it introduced home insurance offerings.

In Romania, NN is represented by NN Asigurări de Viață S.A., which provides life, health, and voluntary pension insurance; NN Pensii SAFPAP S.A., which manages mandatory private pensions; and NN Asigurări S.A., which offers general insurance, excluding auto.

Today, NN’s local operations include approximately 500 employees and 1,700 financial consultants and sales managers, supporting over 2.3 million insurance and pension clients in protecting what matters most and securing a better financial future.

