People
NN’s Romanian pension fund management branch recruits CIO from Fondul Proprietatea
12 November 2019
Dutch financial group NN announced that Dan Gheorghe will serve as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of its Romanian pension fund management division NN Pensii, his mandate being authorized by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Dan Gheorghe will succeed Cristian Popa, who was appointed to the Board of Directors of Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

"I am looking forward to starting this new stage of my career with a professional team. I can't wait to contribute to capitalizing on investment opportunities based on a prudent and profitable strategy, in order to increase the fund's performance to the benefit of future pensioners,” said Dan Gheorghe, Chief Investment Officer of NN Pensii since November 18.

NN Pensii manages pension funds with total assets worth EUR 4.5 billion, for over 2 million Romanians.

Dan Gheorghe has 12 years of professional experience in the financial industry, starting his career in 2007 as Investment Banking Analyst. In 2010, he joined Franklin Templeton Investments - Emerging Markets Group as an Investment Analyst. A year later, he was named Vice President, coordinating the investment analysis activity for listed shares in countries such as Romania, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan. As Vice President of Franklin Templeton Investments, Dan has been in the management team of Fondul Proprietatea and on the boards of several Romanian companies, as a non-executive director.

(Photo courtesy of NN Pensii)

[email protected]

