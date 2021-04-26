NN pension funds reach 15% stake in RO medical services provider MedLife

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The three private pension funds managed by the Dutch group NN in Romania have increased their combined holding in local medical services provider MedLife (M) to 15.04%, according to a notification sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

NN previously held 10.19% of MedLife, according to a similar report from March 2020.

The NN pension funds thus consolidated their position as MedLife's second-biggest shareholder after the company's founders – the Marcu family (Mihail Marcu, Nicolae Marcu, and their mother Mihaela Gabriela Cristescu) who own 41% of the company's shares.

NN's report came two weeks after two large transactions on the Bucharest Stock Exchange through which 2.9% of MedLife's shares changed owners for RON 38.57 mln (EUR 7.8 mln).

MedLife aims to increase its consolidated turnover by 15% this year, to RON 1.24 bln (EUR 252 mln), and its net profit by 27% to RON 81 mln (EUR 16.4 mln). The company has reached a market capitalization of RON 1.45 bln (EUR 294 mln) after its shares have doubled their price in the last 12 months.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)