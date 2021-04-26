Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 08:23
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

NN pension funds reach 15% stake in RO medical services provider MedLife

26 April 2021
The three private pension funds managed by the Dutch group NN in Romania have increased their combined holding in local medical services provider MedLife (M) to 15.04%, according to a notification sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

NN previously held 10.19% of MedLife, according to a similar report from March 2020.

The NN pension funds thus consolidated their position as MedLife's second-biggest shareholder after the company's founders – the Marcu family (Mihail Marcu, Nicolae Marcu, and their mother Mihaela Gabriela Cristescu) who own 41% of the company's shares.

NN's report came two weeks after two large transactions on the Bucharest Stock Exchange through which 2.9% of MedLife's shares changed owners for RON 38.57 mln (EUR 7.8 mln).

MedLife aims to increase its consolidated turnover by 15% this year, to RON 1.24 bln (EUR 252 mln), and its net profit by 27% to RON 81 mln (EUR 16.4 mln). The company has reached a market capitalization of RON 1.45 bln (EUR 294 mln) after its shares have doubled their price in the last 12 months.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

