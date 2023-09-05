The FMCG sales in Romania increased by 17.3% y/y in Q2, in value terms compared to the same period of the previous year, while volumes decreased by 2% y/y – slightly less compared to the 4.6% y/y contraction in Q1, according to NielsenIQ Retail Audit data.

Although inflation decelerated to 10.3% y/y in the second quarter of the year, prices of consumer goods (FMCG prices) rose by an average of 19.3% in the second quarter of the year, according to the consultancy firm's estimates, quoted by Economica.net.

However, the FMCG price inflation moderated from 23.1% y/y in Q1.

Consumers are reluctant regarding the lower inflation readings and remain very careful with their budgets to resist further devaluation of their incomes. The study's conclusion is that they buy less or look more often for the low prices of private brands, discount stores or products on sale.

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)