Romanian president Nicușor Dan visits Chișinău in first official trip, pledges support for Moldova's EU path

Romanian president Nicușor Dan made his first official bilateral visit to Chișinău on Tuesday, June 10, and held a joint press conference with Moldova’s leader Maia Sandu. The visit underscored Romania's continued political, economic, and strategic support for Moldova, particularly as the country pushes forward on its path toward European Union accession.

Maia Sandu welcomed Dan with a message of congratulations on his recent election win, calling him “a firm partner, a man who respects the Republic of Moldova and is our friend.” She framed the meeting as a moment of solidarity, with both nations standing united in the face of shared threats, particularly Russian aggression and hybrid warfare in the region.

“Russia chose war and crime against a nation,” Sandu said, warning of the Kremlin’s continued efforts to destabilize pro-European democracies through manipulation, disinformation, and fear.

She emphasized that Moldova’s resistance is not just a national struggle but a regional bulwark: “If Moldova falls into Russia’s hands, it’s not just Chișinău at risk - but also Bucharest, Odesa, and Europe.”

Further on, Sandu credited Romania’s steadfast support, especially in aiding Ukraine, as crucial to Moldova’s own freedom. “Every day that Ukraine resists is a day that Moldova remains free,” she said, adding that Russia would not stop with Ukraine if it were to succeed.

The Moldovan leader also outlined ongoing infrastructure and energy projects connecting the two countries, many supported by EU funding. These include roads, gas pipelines, electricity lines, and the soon-to-be-completed Chișinău–Vulcănești power line. From 2027, Moldova plans to import natural gas from Romania’s Black Sea reserves, and discussions are underway to source energy from Cernavodă’s new nuclear reactors.

In economic terms, Sandu emphasized the growing ties between the two economies. Over 1,700 Romanian companies operate in Moldova, while roughly 8,000 Moldovan-owned firms are active in Romania, employing over 20,000 people.

Looking ahead, Maia Sandu focused on Moldova’s EU accession process. She urged Moldovans to look at Romania’s path to modernization and prosperity through European integration.

“We can only eliminate the economic disparities between our two banks of the Prut together, within the same European family,” she said.

In his turn, Romania’s president Nicușor Dan responded with a strong endorsement of Moldova’s EU aspirations, calling accession “a guarantee of prosperity, institutional predictability, and security.” He praised Sandu’s government for its commitment to reform and pledged Romania’s full support, both diplomatically and through practical cooperation.

Dan said Romania is ready to share its expertise, including lessons learned from its own EU integration journey. He also emphasized the need to deepen bilateral cooperation in energy, infrastructure, customs modernization, education, and business investment.

Addressing security concerns, the Romanian leader named Russia as the region’s greatest threat and underscored the importance of a joint response to hybrid warfare. “We must be vigilant and have coordinated mechanisms to counter hybrid threats,” he said.

The Romanian president also expressed confidence in Moldova’s upcoming elections in September. “I’m optimistic that the citizens of the Republic of Moldova will once again show the civic spirit necessary to stay the course toward Europe,” he said.

Concluding the press conference, Dan thanked Sandu for the warm welcome and extended an invitation for her to visit Bucharest.

“It is a great joy to be here in Chișinău. My presence is a guarantee of Romania’s continued support for Moldova,” he said.

