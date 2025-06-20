President Nicușor Dan has nominated Senate president Ilie Bolojan, a leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and former interim president, for the prime minister seat.

Dan said Bolojan is “the best person to carry out the needed adjustments in the state administration.” He pointed to Bolojan’s track record with reducing spending, and said PNL leader has a development vision.

Romania faces mounting pressure to close a widening budget deficit, which last year stood at 9.3% of GDP.

The term of the caretaker Government led by Cătălin Predoiu is set by the Constitution at 45 days and ends today, June 20.

It is in Romania’s best interest to have a Government supported by a solid majority, Dan said, explaining that the political parties understood this. “It is also in Romania’s best interest that political forces collaborate, and I trust that they will,” Dan said.

Referring to why the talks between the Social Democrat Party (PSD), National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), and the Hungarians’ Union (UDMR) lasted several weeks, he explained it was a matter of covering “important, sensitive, and difficult measures that the parties will tackle in government.”

“We need to correct the financial deficit to lay the foundations for the Romanian economy to develop and bring prosperity to Romanians,” president Dan said.

In his turn, Bolojan said he will continue the talks with the other parties beginning this afternoon to finalize the governing program.

Bolojan said he would follow three directions: “putting the country’s finances in order, work for good governance that leads to development, and, with everything we do, show Romanians due respect.”

“I know it will not be an easy situation, but I am convinced that, together with the president of Romania, with the parties, our partners and the citizens, we can overcome this difficult situation and reposition Romania on the right track,” he said.

The prime minister nominated by the president needs Parliament’s approval. The four parties that have been negotiating the governing program, plus the groups of the national minorities, have together enough seats to ensure that the nomination can pass.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

