Politics

Romania's former Liberal leader and PM Nicolae Ciucă reportedly considered for top seats in intelligence services

07 February 2025

Former National Liberal Party (PNL) leader and prime minister Nicolae Ciucă is under consideration for the role of director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) or the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), according to political sources cited by G4media.ro.

Ciucă, a retired army general, resigned as senator on 5 February without providing a reason. He was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

This is not the first time Nicolae Ciucă has been linked to an intelligence service leadership role. His name was previously floated for the SRI directorship following the end of his tenure as prime minister. 

Nicolae Ciucă has held key security positions, including minister of defense and chief of the general staff.

Under Romanian law, the president nominates the heads of the intelligence services, with parliament approving the appointments. However, Ciucă would require support from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which remains uncertain given the deterioration in relations between him and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu following the electoral campaign.

The SRI directorship is currently vacant, while the SIE position remains occupied. A new SIE chief could only be appointed if the current director resigns, as Romanian law does not allow the president to dismiss an incumbent SIE head.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

