Events

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds to headline next year’s Summer Well Festival in Romania

07 October 2025

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will perform at the 15th edition of the Summer Well Festival, scheduled to take place between August 7 and 9, 2026, at the Știrbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest, the organizers announced.

Tickets are already available on the event’s website, with early bird passes priced at RON 395 and VIP passes at RON 625.

Formed in Melbourne in 1983, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are known for their distinctive sound that blends post-punk, blues, pop, jazz, and garage rock influences. The band, led by Australian musician, songwriter, and lyricist Nick Cave, has released eighteen studio albums and completed numerous international tours.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Summer Well Festival)

