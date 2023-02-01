Business

NGO: Ploiesti-Brasov motorway is designed not to be built

01 February 2023
The proposed versions for the Ploiesti-Brasov motorway, drafted by the hired consultant (Consitrans), favor the one including the longest tunnels, and all of them are overvalued to the point that the project would never be completed, according to Construction Romania Association (ASCORO) – an NGO with a focus on infrastructure.

While the consultant's version costs EUR 6-7 bln and takes 10-20 years to complete, ASCORO proposes an alternative (based on the versions drafted by the consultant) at the cost of EUR 2-3 bln and a construction time of 4-5 years.

ASCORO warns that, if approved, the version preferred by Consitrans will result in a deadlock (because of the high cost and technical issues), Economica.net reported.

The NGO also claims that the consultancy firm exaggerated the cost of the versions, including fewer tunnels, by at least three times in order to make the tunnel alternative more attractive. Thus, the firm estimated costs of EUR 41 mln per km (triple the normal cost) for a segment with no special elements, which stretches through flat land.

ASCORO also points to the fact that the authors of the study made a questionable division into sections. "For example, in version 3, section 1 ends at km 41+800, which is right in the middle of a tunnel and far from any road junction. Similarly, section 4 of alternative 3 ended at km 88+500, again in the middle of a tunnel," ASCORO representatives said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

