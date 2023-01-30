Romania’s road infrastructure administration company CNAIR will tender a feasibility study for widening the Bucharest - Pitesti (A1) motorway, the first in the country built during the communist regime, to three lanes per direction.

The motorway is going to connect the Sibiu - Pitesti (A1) motorway across the Carpathians with the Bucharest - Constanta (A2) motorway to the country’s main Black Sea port. A key element of this is the Bucharest ring road, which is now under construction.

The auction for widening the Bucharest - Pitesti motorway will be launched this year. As part of the feasibility study, the entire route up to Pitesti will be analyzed, and it will be decided which portion should be widened to three lanes in each direction, CNAIR representatives told Economica.net.

In addition to the Bucharest-Pitesti (A1) route, CNAIR is also considering widening the Bucharest - Fundulea section of the Bucharest - Constanta (A2) motorway and the Moara Vlăsiei - Dumbrava section of the Bucharest - Ploiești motorway (A3) to three lanes/direction. The Bucharest - Moara Vlăsiei section of the A3 was already built with three lanes in each direction.

The Bucharest - Pitesti highway (96 kilometres) is the first in Romania, being built between 1967 and 1972.

