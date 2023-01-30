Business

Romania’s first motorway, Bucharest-Pitesti, may be widened to three lanes

30 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s road infrastructure administration company CNAIR will tender a feasibility study for widening the Bucharest - Pitesti (A1) motorway, the first in the country built during the communist regime, to three lanes per direction.

The motorway is going to connect the Sibiu - Pitesti (A1) motorway across the Carpathians with the Bucharest - Constanta (A2) motorway to the country’s main Black Sea port. A key element of this is the Bucharest ring road, which is now under construction.

The auction for widening the Bucharest - Pitesti motorway will be launched this year. As part of the feasibility study, the entire route up to Pitesti will be analyzed, and it will be decided which portion should be widened to three lanes in each direction, CNAIR representatives told Economica.net.

In addition to the Bucharest-Pitesti (A1) route, CNAIR is also considering widening the Bucharest - Fundulea section of the Bucharest - Constanta (A2) motorway and the Moara Vlăsiei - Dumbrava section of the Bucharest - Ploiești motorway (A3) to three lanes/direction. The Bucharest - Moara Vlăsiei section of the A3 was already built with three lanes in each direction.

The Bucharest - Pitesti highway (96 kilometres) is the first in Romania, being built between 1967 and 1972.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania’s first motorway, Bucharest-Pitesti, may be widened to three lanes

30 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s road infrastructure administration company CNAIR will tender a feasibility study for widening the Bucharest - Pitesti (A1) motorway, the first in the country built during the communist regime, to three lanes per direction.

The motorway is going to connect the Sibiu - Pitesti (A1) motorway across the Carpathians with the Bucharest - Constanta (A2) motorway to the country’s main Black Sea port. A key element of this is the Bucharest ring road, which is now under construction.

The auction for widening the Bucharest - Pitesti motorway will be launched this year. As part of the feasibility study, the entire route up to Pitesti will be analyzed, and it will be decided which portion should be widened to three lanes in each direction, CNAIR representatives told Economica.net.

In addition to the Bucharest-Pitesti (A1) route, CNAIR is also considering widening the Bucharest - Fundulea section of the Bucharest - Constanta (A2) motorway and the Moara Vlăsiei - Dumbrava section of the Bucharest - Ploiești motorway (A3) to three lanes/direction. The Bucharest - Moara Vlăsiei section of the A3 was already built with three lanes in each direction.

The Bucharest - Pitesti highway (96 kilometres) is the first in Romania, being built between 1967 and 1972.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years