Romanian fund Next Capital finances first local telemedicine platform
27 March 2020
The first full-fledged telemedicine solution in Romania will be developed by the online medical programming platform Docbook, upon an investment of EUR 600,000.

According to the developer, the amount of money to be invested comes from the Next Capital Group, and the new solution will allow carrying online medical records, providing online consultations, including multidisciplinary consultation, precisely to avoid direct interaction - one of these days’ paradigms.

“We have sought to attract an active investor, in other words not only money - but smart money. The contribution of the new investor, Next Capital Group, is not only given by the acquired participation, but also by the experience of the Board members, who are willing to get involved actively. Another decisive criteria was the complementarity and synergies with other companies in the Next Capital Group, as Docbook aims for international expansion shortly,” said Cristian Barbu, founding partner Docbook.

Docbook is the first digital platform for medical services for adults and children in Romania, which mediates access to the full range of medical services (consultations, analyzes, imaging investigations, treatments, online pharmacy), for both individual users and employers, and covering the whole country.

Next Capital Group is controlled by Romanian investors with British investment fund North Bridge as minority shareholder.

(Photo source: Facebook/Docbook)

