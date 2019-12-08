Ro Insider
Mobile phone use while driving: Romanian Govt. ponders new rules
12 August 2019
The Government is to discuss in its August 12 meeting an ordinance project that includes a ban on hand-holding or hand-use of mobile phones or of any mobile devices equipped with text, photo or video recording and rendering functions while driving, News.ro reported.

A sanction of 4 penalty points is included in the project for hand-holding or using a phone while driving any vehicle, farming or forestry tractor, or tram on public roads. If this adds to the breaking of other traffic rules, a fine and the suspension of the driver’s license for 30 days is foreseen. At the same time, fines are foreseen for hand-holding or hand-use of mobile phones or other mobile devices while driving vehicles for which a driver’s license is not compulsory.

The new rules are to be enforced within 60 days after the ordinance is published in the Official Monitor. Within this time frame, the Road Police is to conduct a campaign informing the public of the new rules.

New traffic law may bring penalties for the aggressive drivers in Romania

(Photo: D'Vaughn Bell from Pexels)

