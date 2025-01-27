New renewable power plants with combined capacity of 950 MW commissioned in Romania in 2024

Seventy-seven (77) projects for the production of electricity from renewable sources with approved discharge powers greater than or equal to 1 MW and a total installed capacity of 950 MW were put into operation in 2024, according to the latest data published by the Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) and quoted by Economica.net.

This year, a tripling of the newly installed capacity is expected.

Out of the total of 77, 11 projects also have storage facilities, with a total installed capacity of 24 MW.

ANRE estimates that this year, 52 new electricity production capacities will be put into operation, with an installed power of 2,712 MW.

These are now the projects with concluded connection contracts, construction permits submitted to the operator, and establishment permits issued by ANRE, so those that, in theory, are also those that will be completed.

(Photo source: Oleg Kryuchko/Dreamstime.com)