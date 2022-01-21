Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Romania sees new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases

21 January 2022
Romanian authorities reported 19,649 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - a record daily count for Romania since the start of the pandemic. Over 82,300 tests (PCR and rapid tests) were performed over this period.

The previous daily record was reported the day before, on January 20 - 19,105 new cases in 24 hours.

The highest number of daily cases was recorded in Bucharest (2,531), where the 14-day incidence rate now stands at 8.03 per thousand inhabitants, according to the official report released on January 21. The county of Cluj has the highest incidence rate in the country (11.95), followed by the counties of Timis (9.75) and Ilfov (8.70).

49 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll since the start of the pandemic to 59,477. Most had previous medical conditions and were unvaccinated. According to the official data, six of the patients who lost their lives in the past 24 hours were vaccinated.

A total of 5,405 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 460 more than the previous day, and 564 are treated in intensive care (ATI) units, the same report said. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 485 are minors, and 12 are admitted to ATI.

More than 1.98 million COVID-19 cases were recorded in Romania by January 21, and about 1.81 million patients have recovered.

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)

