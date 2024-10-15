Transport

1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport

15 October 2024

A new P+2E parking structure will be built at the Henri Coandă Bucharest-Otopeni International Airport after construction company BOG'ART won a tender organized by the National Company Bucharest Airports.

The tender's budget was estimated at RON 93.2 million, excluding VAT, and the contract was awarded for the sum of RON 79 million, excluding VAT, according to data from Profit.ro. Numerous other bidders competed for the tender. 

“This project integrates modern technologies in parking management systems and offers users a system capable of meeting their needs. The parking structure will have a P+2E height configuration, with 1,019 parking spaces, of which 109 will be allocated to the taxi station and 40 will be reserved for people with reduced mobility,” according to the specifications of the tender. 

The contract duration is 60 months, with a construction timeline set at 18 months from the start of the work. 

BOG'ART was founded in 1991 and is authorized for residential and non-residential building construction. In 2023, its business reached RON 852.52 million, up from RON 538.39 million. Net profit doubled in 2023, reaching RON 45.25 million.

The National Company Bucharest Airports began its activity in February 2010 and manages Romania’s two main airports: Otopeni Henri Coandă International Airport and Băneasa Aurel Vlaicu International Airport. The company reported a turnover of RON 954.86 million and a net profit of RON 303.9 million in 2022. The shareholders of CN Bucharest Airports are the Ministry of Transport (80%) and Fondul Proprietatea (20%). 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ukrphoto | Dreamstime.com)

