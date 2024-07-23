The New Originals Company acquires Romanian tofu brand Inedit

Vienna-based The New Originals Company has announced the acquisition of the Inedit brand and its assets from Dr. Oetker Romania. This strategic move brings together two major players in the plant-based food industry, both dedicated to promoting tofu as a natural, healthy, and sustainable alternative to meat.

Founded in 1998 by Aurelian Eremia, Inedit has grown from a small business into Romania's leading producer of tofu and plant-based foods. The company will continue to produce tofu, soy pates, and soy drinks at its factory in Cetățeni, Romania, a region renowned for its soybean cultivation.

The New Originals Company, established in February 2024 by Alfa Bio from Slovakia, NLT, and Raiffeisen Beteiligungsholding from Austria, aims to become a top European company for tofu and vegan foods.

The acquisition of Inedit aligns with its mission to understand and innovate based on the traditions of tofu production and the evolving nutritional needs of consumers.

"Acquiring Inedit marks a significant step in our mission to become a leader in tofu innovation and production across Europe. We are excited to welcome Inedit into our family of brands and build on its strong foundation, expanding its reach while maintaining a commitment to quality and sustainability," said Matthias Krön, CEO of The New Originals Company, quoted by News.ro.

As part of the asset transaction, Alina Raiu, former key account manager at Viciunai Group, will join The New Originals Company as the country manager for Romania, bringing over 20 years of experience in the food and retail industry.

The New Originals Company plans to invest EUR 2.5 million in the Cetățeni factory to increase tofu production capacity and expand Inedit's presence beyond Romania into Bulgaria and other Balkan countries. This investment aligns with the growing trend among Romanian consumers to reduce meat consumption and adopt a flexitarian diet for health and sustainability reasons.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ildipapp/Dreamstime.com)